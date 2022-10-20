Genoa – “We are not resigning, the sense of responsibility has always meant that this thought could cross our mind but we have always abandoned it. In the future there should be things that could take away our autonomy and the possibility of working then we will think about it, but today there are no such conditions “. Marco Lanna president of Sampdoria together with the other board members, Panconi, Romei and Bosco, during a meeting with journalists before the Coppa Italia match against Ascoli.

“The economic and financial situation is not as rosy as it was in January when we joined – added Lanna -. The sale is entirely in the hands of Vidal and Banca Lazard. The Board cannot decide anything, neither refuse nor accept. We can not do anything: we are totally spectators of this event. “Regarding the sale, however, the vice president and director Antonio Romei then wanted to respond to the news of a possible arrival today of an advance for the sale of the club by the Al Thani group.

“Vidal told us that he is in contact with intermediaries and is waiting for the necessary sums to arrive in order to move on to the executive phase with respect to a negotiation that has been going on for some time. The last contact we had was at 2.00 pm The Board then explained what happened last Monday with Ferrero’s surprise arrival at the stadium during Sampdoria-Rome.

“I can assure you that None of us were aware of Ferrero’s arrival in Genoa of the Board of Directors and no employees of UC Sampdoria, I can guarantee this “said the president Lanna. Councilor Bosco then added that” Ferrero did not have a pass issued by Sampdoria. On the rest, there are higher level investigations at this time, we believe we will not give further details “.