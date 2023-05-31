“We’re all happy, it’s been two intense days, we have to thank all the parties involved who have done a great job, but there are many other things to do, it’s not over here, we have to work a lot. Decisive step? Important, there are so many more we have to do. Serie D averted? Well, I would say yes” said Marco Lanna at the end of the Sampdoria assembly. “The emotions of the fans? These are tough days for everyone, I understand the fans, today was difficult but the first step has been taken, now we’ll have to pedal, there are so many things to do in a short time. The penalty? I don’t know, tomorrow we think about it”



