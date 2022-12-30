Genoa – Sam Lammers has arrived in Genoa for medical examinations in view of the transfer to the blucerchiato. The Dutch striker, born in 1997, moved to Sampdoria as part of the loan exchange with Empoli which led to the return to Tuscany of Ciccio Caputo.

Owned by Atalanta, Lammers arrives on dry loan until the end of the seasonwhile Caputo, who said goodbye to his teammates today and did not take part in the friendly match against Ligorna, goes to Empoli on loan with the obligation to buy linked to salvation.

The two strikers will already be available to their new clubs for the resumption of the championship, with Sampdoria engaged in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. And on 16 January they will be able to meet immediately, in Empoli-Sampdoria, scheduled at the Castellani.