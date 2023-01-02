Genoa – Sam Lammers and Bram Nuytinck are officially two new players of Sampdoria. The Dutch striker born in 1997, who played for Empoli in the first part of the season, arrives on loan from Atalanta until the end of the season. Yesterday Lammers trained in Bogliasco with his new team-mates and is applying for a shirt for the match against Sassuolo.

Bram Nuytinck, new defender of Sampdoria

Today is also the first day in blucerchiato for Bram Nuytinck. The Dutch defender born in 1990 arrives from Udinese on a permanent basis (his contract was about to expire), this morning he underwent medical tests and this afternoon he trained at Mugnaini.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria has also formalized the first two outgoing operations. Caputo moved to Empoli on loan with a redemption obligation linked to salvation, as part of the loan exchange between center forwards with Lammers. Defender Alex Ferrari goes on loan to Cremonese until the end of the season.

Today he returned to Genoa Abdelhamid Sabiri: the Moroccan attacking midfielder, after having taken advantage of a few more days of vacation after the World Cup, had remained stuck in Germany as he was positive for covid. Regardless of his physical conditions, to be assessed, Sabiri is still leaving the Sampdoria club.