Genoa – After the convincing draw against Inter comes a sudden change braking. Sampdoria loses at home against Bologna. The former Soriano opens, in the second half Sabiri scores the equalizer but fails to give the advantage. And in the final Orsolini mocked the blucerchiati with a great play that further troubles Dejan’s team Stankovic. At the end of the match, the coach is heartbroken: “We knew that this match was important, even more than others, but it’s difficult to always play with water at your throat. I try to protect the kids but it’s not easy. And yet another episode has arrived at the 90th that went against us.”

Sampdoria coach analyze thus the match: “I think the match against Inter took away a lot of emotional energy from us, you could see that we weren’t brilliant but Bologna weren’t doing much even if Soriano was good on goal. Then we put in fresh strength, we were directing the game well but the episodes this year go badly for us. It happens that we miss penalties, only those who don’t take them don’t make mistakes but it was time to take the lead, maybe we would lose anyway but it would have been more difficult for Bologna. Why didn’t Gabbiadini throw the second one? Maybe Manu had cramps, he was tired, otherwise he would have shot, but they chose the boys on the pitch so I won’t say anything about that, it’s easy to talk later.”

Defeat is one heavy blow, even on a psychological level, a difficult week is coming for Stankovic in view of the match against Lazio, his former team: “We can’t stop playing. Even before the game I said that we will play afterwards too. It was an opportunity to be seized, we missed. But we will play next Monday. We had good performances like in Monza, with Inter or in Reggio Emilia with Sassuolo. They don’t have to give up, I know it’s very difficult. And working when it’s always the last resort, sooner or later you can collapse but in my opinion they haven’t collapsed. They were physically and mentally drained. One stone after another slowly crushes you. But I will continue to coach these guys in the best possible way until the end.”