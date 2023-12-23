Genoa – So far he has been the leader of Sampdoria, but against Feralpisalò he was decisive in the negative. After the red card in the 32nd minute of the first half, Pajtim Kasami makes a mea culpa on Instagram in the evening: “I want to apologize to everyone, teammates, staff and fans for the inappropriate reaction I had on the pitch. I know that my action cost the result, I am very sorry, I take full responsibility and I promise that it will not happen again.”

The 31-year-old Swiss midfielder, sent off for an elbow to Kourfalidis at the same time he praises his teammates: “Well done guys for continuing to fight until the last minute and thanks to the fans for never stopping supporting the team as in every match. Go Samp!”