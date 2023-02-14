Genoa – “We must have faith in ourselves to turn the situation around”. Jesé Rodríguez believes it. Arrived in Sampdoria from free agent last week, the new Sampdoria striker spoke to the club’s channels. «I’m very happy to be here – said the Spanish striker born in 1993 -. When I learned of Sampdoria’s interest, I had no hesitation in accepting: I already got to know the warmth of the fans during the match against Inter and I’m ready to give my all to help the team».

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain gets back into the game after the adventure in Turkey with the desire to lend a hand to Sampdoria to attempt the feat: «The team is playing well even if it hasn’t been very lucky in several games – he reveals -. Game after game, however, we are growing and we must continue training with a positive mentality, as the coach asks us, to reverse the situation and reach our goal together».