Genoa – Lightning negotiation for Sampdoria who reached an agreement with the Spanish striker during the night Jesereleased after terminating his contract with Turkish side Ankaragucu in mid-January.

The footballer has already arrived in Genoa and is undergoing medical examinations. If everything is ok this afternoon he could already train with his new teammates.

He will be available on Monday against Inter. A graft that reinforces a department that can only count on Lammers, Gabbiadini and Quagliarella.