Genoa – The countdown has begun. Serie A restarts on Wednesday 4 January, interrupted by the break for the World Cup. 53 days after the defeat against Lecce, Sampdoria will be on the field in Reggio Emilia, in the lunch match against Sassuolo. The two weeks in Turkey have satisfied Stankovic but now comes the time to translate the work into points. In Bogliasco we are already working on the match against the neroverdi. After the resumption of Tuesday afternoon, yesterday double session between the gym and pitch 1. Tactical tests in the morning, with the team divided into two groups. Technical exercises and practice matches on a reduced pitch in the afternoon. Verre has returned to work with his companions: the flu that kept Colley still yesterday has been disposed of.

At Mugnaini, as in Turkey, Stankovic insists on a 3-4-1-2, basic module (with 3-4-2-1) from which he wants to start again. Reggio Emilia will miss the starting attacking midfielder, Djuricic: the great ex is disqualified and will miss the match with Sassuolo. The big favorite to replace him is Verre, who with Vieira is one of the Sampdoria players on the rise in Stankovic’s quotations after the Turkish withdrawal.

Alternatively, on the frontline, the coach also thinks aboutadvancement of Villar, with Rincon and Vieira in front of the defense. Difficult, however, to imagine that Sabiri could have a chance. The Moroccan attacking midfielder returns to Bogliasco today after the post-World Cup rest days but in recent days he let the Sampdoria club know that he is still struggling with that discomfort in the buttock he already accused before the expedition to Qatar with his national team.

Moreover Sabiri remains on the market even if at the moment there are no concrete offers and in any case the match-winner of the last derby will have to be good, if he were to stay, in regaining the trust of Stankovic with whom the feeling hadn’t taken off in the first month of management of the Serbian coach. In attack, with Caputo projected to return to Empoli, a new chance is looming for Montevago, paired with Gabbiadini.

Therapies for Conti (visited yesterday for tendinopathy by the Finnish luminary Lempainen) Pussetto and Quagliarella. Differentiated for De Luca and Winks: the two are improving but should be able to join their teammates only after mid-January. Today morning session, tomorrow at 11 test against Ligorna.