Sampdoria is mathematically relegated to Serie B

Sampdoria was relegated to Serie B. The Dorians lost 2-0 against Udinese (goals from Pereyra in the 9th minute and Masina in the 34th minute) at the Dacia Arena and, with four days to go before the end of the championship, they mathematically slipped into the series cadet, twelve years after the last time.

A sports drama for Sampdoria fans who are increasingly worried about what happens off the field. The future of the club is in fact threatened by heavy clouds that risk jeopardizing the continuity of the club: the protest of the fans against Lotito and Scaroni on the occasion of the last Assembly of the Serie A League says it all about the feeling of fear that hovers from the parts of Genoa.

Risk of failure

In fact, many fear the club’s bankruptcy. According to Tuttosport, the solutions to save the club must be found within and no later than two weeks to get around the judicial liquidation. The way to avoid ending up with the books in court is also through debt restructuring. The Board of Directors is working on this to entice those who want to invest in the club: the goal is to cut Sampdoria’s outstanding debts by up to half (from 150 to 75 million euros). Complicated business…

Meanwhile, in recent days, the mayor of Genoa, Bucci, and the president of the Liguria region, Toti, have intervened on the matter: “The mayor and president of the region express their full support to the employees, the fans and the Uc Sampdoria team – we read in a note – in one of the most difficult moments in its history”.

“As institutions – despite not having any responsibility or possibility of direct or indirect intervention, but taking into account the fact that it is a very important reality from a sporting, image and employment point of view – we have the duty to continue to monitor the evolution of the corporate situation and we hope that the matter can be resolved in the shortest possible time in order to guarantee continuity and stability to a club that has carried the name of our Liguria around Europe, with the hope that the matter can see the intervention of high-profile entrepreneurial and financial realities with proven reliability”.