Sampdoria Inter live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

SAMPDORIA INTER STREAMING TV – Tonight, Monday 13 February 2023, at 8.45 pm Sampdoria and Inter take to the field at the Marassi stadium in Genoa, a match valid for the 22nd day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Sampdoria Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Sampdoria and Inter will be visible live on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sports. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Sampdoria Inter kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Monday 13 February 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Sampdoria Inter on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero; Amione, Nuytinck, Murru; Zanoli, Cuisance, Winks, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Lammers

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Unripe, Staves; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Lautaro, Lukaku

