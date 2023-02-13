Genoa – Sampdoria in the lineup announced against Inter, one of coach Dejan Stankovic’s favorite games. In defense we see Murillo again, on the bench in the last five days. In midfield it is the young Zanoli who replaces the suspended Leris. Please confirm for Cuisance. On the bench the newcomer Jesè, and first call-up also for the young striker Ivanovic. In Inter confirmed the return from the first minute of Lukaku, paired with Martinez. Only bench instead for Brozovic

Here are the official lineups

Audero; Murillo, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Djuricic, Augello; Cuisine; Gabbiadini, Lammers. On the bench: Turk, Ravaglia, Rincon, Sabiri, Ilkhan, Yepes, Murru, Malagrida, Paoletti, Ivanovic, Jesè. Herds: Stankovic

Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, De Vrij; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Gosens; Lukaku, Martinez. On the bench: Handanovic, Cordaz, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Dzeko, Bellanova, Asllani, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio, Carboni, Zanotti, Brozovic, Bastoni. All.: Inzaghi

Sampdoria-Inter, follow the live at this link