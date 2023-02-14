Genoa – After the 0-0 draw against Inter, Dejan Stankovic he is beaming at Sampdoria’s excellent performance: “In the last few games we dropped many points in the final, in football as in life you find balances. In Monza I was devastated after the match for the boys, we deserved the three points, I’m sorry that I didn’t even speak. This time we brought home a huge point and it’s all thanks to the guys who never gave up an inch.”

The Sampdoria coach praises the attitude: “Face open and chest out with a spectacular cheer we played it against Inter who have great players. For my tastes we have to shoot much more, from 20 meters I didn’t look anyone in the face, neither mum nor dad, I loaded and shot. We always believe in it but I don’t want to regret one day not having given everything. I don’t know if it will be enough but we have to do this in every game, we have become a team that knows how to suffer, rejoice, recognize its limits, be humble but proud I try to field more attacking players, we always try to play it. I’m proud of my boys.”

