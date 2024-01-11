The fears are confirmed: Sebastiano Esposito will miss the trip to Venice. The Blucerchiati striker born in 2002 also missed this morning's training in Bogliasco: the tests carried out revealed “a first degree lesion of the rectus femoris of the right thigh”, his condition will be re-evaluated with new tests in 15 days. Esposito, who has already started treatment, will therefore also miss the match against Parma and almost certainly also the away match against Cittadella.

The situation of Pajtim Kasami should also be evaluated: the instrumental tests to which the Swiss midfielder was subjected “showed functional suffering of the semitendinosus muscle of the left thigh. His situation will be monitored daily.”

Furthermore, this morning Fabio Borini carried out a check-up at the “La Madonnina” clinic in Milan in which Professor Lasse Lempainen carried out a tenoraphy of the left adductor longus. Borini will continue his rehabilitation process in Liverpool for the next two weeks and will start racing. to then return to Bogliasco in the first days of February to resume functional work in the field.

More differentiated work in the gym for Conti and Vieira. The team will return to the field tomorrow morning in Bogliasco.