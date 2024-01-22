Bogliasco – Sampdoria began its week of work this afternoon (Monday 22 January) in Bogliasco in view of the Sunday's away game against Cittadella (4.15pm). In Veneto, Andrea Pirlo will certainly find Leonardo Benedetti who has served his suspension. And he hopes to get back Pajtim Kasami who has served a three-match suspension but is now dealing with a “suffering of the semitendinosus muscle” of his right thigh suffered ten days ago.

The Swiss midfielder is gradually improving: having returned to Bogliasco after treatment in Switzerland today he carried out differentiated training on the Mugnaini pitch. If there are no problems in the next few days he will try to return to the group. Gym instead for Sebastiano Esposito, Ronaldo Vieira and Andrea Conti, They are also struggling to recover from their respective muscle problems, with the Inter school striker expected to be back at full capacity before the other two.

The captain, defender Nicola Murru, is absent on family leave. Tomorrow, Tuesday, a morning session is scheduled in Bogliasco.