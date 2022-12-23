Sampdoria-Kaysar, the last Sampdoria friendly in Turkey



Antalaya – Sampdoria on the field (starting at 9 am Italian) for the fourth and last friendly match of this stage in Belek, Turkey. The last opponents are the Kazakhs of Kaysar who play in the second division.

Sampdoria, the friendly match against the Kazakhs of Kaysar: the entry into the field of the teams





Among the blucerchiati unavailable Winks (already returned to England for the mini-Christmas holiday), Verre (flu), Vieira and Gabbiadini (fatigue). On the bench Bereszynski and Caputo, who should move to Naples and Empoli when the market opens.

The match

After 10′ the result is still stuck at 0-0. Great opportunity for Sampdoria in the 7th minute when a shot by Leris was cleared on the line by a Kaysar defender.

Sampdoria again close to the advantage in the 12th minute, Trimboli post with a shot from the edge of the box.

At 22′ always 0-0. Samp pushes and makes the match, an opportunity for Montevago in the 12th minute, but his shot is at the edge of the post, and the far post in the 20th minute this time hit by Djuricic

Sampdoria unlocks the result in the 33rd minute. A minute after the third woodwork, hit by Djuricic on a free kick, the Serbian again delivers another free kick from the edge. On the rebound of the defense, Rincon’s shot and the crossbar, but this time Montevago is the quickest to pick up the rebound and score.

Sampdoria-Kaysar, Montevago’s goal in the 33rd minute





The first half ended with no other chances for Sampdoria. Never engaged Audero. At the moment the goal scored by Montevago in the 33rd minute on the development of a free kick decides.



Sampdoria and Kaysar during the pre-match warm-up

This is the formation fielded by Dejan Stankovic:

Audero; Murillo, Colley, Amione; Villar, Rincon; Leris, Djuricic, Trimboli; Montevago.

On the bench: Contini, Bereszynski, Ferrari, Yepes, Murru, Malagrida, Villa, Caputo, Savio, Paoletti.