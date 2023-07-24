Genoa – Another huge mourning affects Sampdoria and its fans: Trevor Francis, the striker that Paolo Mantovani had brought to the Sampdoria team for the return to Serie A, has passed awayin the 1982/1983 championship.

The news was first given by the Association of former Birmingham footballers, a few minutes before 3 pm. Shortly afterwards, when the rumor was already circulating on social networks, including Italian ones, confirmation from the family arrived. Francis was 69 years old and at his home in Marbella. A heart attack was fatal.

He made 103 appearances for Sampdoria between 1982 and 1986 and scored 30 goals. In England he is also famous for being the first English footballer to be sold for a million pounds, in the move from Birmingham to Nottingham Forest, in 1979.

Football fate wanted Francis to die right there, in Marbella, where his Sampdoria adventure had begun, as he recounted in his autobiographical book “The world to play for” written with David Miller in 1982: “I had just left my house in Marbella to go to dinner, when I received a message from my agent, who told me to call him urgently. I wanted to postpone the call until morning, but my wife Helen suggested I find out what it was right away. And that was how I discovered that had accepted the offer of Sampdoria, newly promoted to Serie A. I honestly didn’t take the news seriously. But from the following day I decided to accept this idea”

A private plane was waiting for Francis at Marbella airport to take him to Monte Carlo, where Paolo Mantovani was waiting for him. And in Sampdoria he would have found Liam Brady as a teammate and Renzo Ulivieri as a coach. All protagonists of one of those seasons that entered the history of Sampdoria.