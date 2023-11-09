Beat Modena tomorrow afternoon to provide continuity, to continue the climb in the standings, to increase confidence and self-esteem, to give deserved joy to the fans who will show up at Braglia in more than 3,000, but also to… go back to winning two games in a row in the championship after almost two years. The last to achieve this feat, because at this point it should be called that, was Roberto D’Aversa in November 2021: 2-0 in Salerno on 21 November, an away match which the then Sampdoria manager had faced with his bench in discussion (he was already in the sights of Ferrero and some of the fans) and then 3-1 at Ferraris against Verona seven days later. No one would have ever imagined that after 713 days and 74 championship games played, a double of consecutive successes would still not be repeated. But nobody, honestly, after that 3-1 win over the yellow-blue team scored by Candreva, Ekdal and Murru, would have even imagined what stormy seas the club would have to navigate in the following months.

To find such a long period of abstinence between two pairs of consecutive victories you have to go back to the mid-70s, very complex seasons for the Sampdoria club. And in that case the period was even longer, in fact it goes from the two successes at the Ferraris on 28 November and 5 December 1971, obtained respectively against Atalanta (Suarez’s goal from a penalty) and Verona (Cristin) to those of the 1st and 8 May 1977, again at home, the first with Roma (Tuttino’s long-range shot) and then Perugia (Lippi and Saltutti). Five and a half years… The last complete championship in which Sampdoria had not managed to achieve the double, before 2022/2023, was 2010/2011, not surprisingly the one which ended with the previous relegation to Serie B And going back even further, the encore was also missing in 1985/1986, with Bersellini on the bench, a championship that ended with an anonymous 12th place. The only one, another curiosity, without two victories in a row of the entire Paolo Mantovani management.

The start-up phase of this Serie B championship shows that obtaining two consecutive successes is not exactly an impossible mission. Indeed, more than half of the teams have already achieved it: Parma, Brescia, Reggiana, Como, Cosenza, Sudtirol, Lecco, Catanzaro, Venezia and also Modena who await Sampdoria tomorrow. The concatenation of positive results represents the manifesto of that continuity of performance that Andrea Pirlo has been seeking from day one with work, commitment and dedication. And the feelings for tomorrow’s away match at Braglia can only be positive, we go with the ambition of bringing home the 3 points, achieving the second consecutive victory of the season for the first time. It is the very attitudes and latest declarations of the Sampdoria players that lead to optimism, even more so after those adrenaline-filled celebrations seen on the Ferraris lawn in the post-Palermo era. The worst should be behind us. So far, the two previous victories for Blucerchia have always been followed by two defeats: it happened at home against Pisa after the debut victory on the Ternana pitch and then in Bolzano after the 2-0 defeat against Cosenza at Marassi. Now there will be the Modena test, after the 1-0 against Palermo in what is currently the best performance of the season by this Sampdoria team. A victory which on a statistical level allowed at least a return to two consecutive victories at home, after the one against Cosenza. Another double that had been missing for a while at the Blucerchiati home, that is, since February 2022: 4-0 against Sassuolo and then 2-0 against Empoli with Giampaolo on the bench.