Last friendly and then the departure from Livigno: at 15:30 Pirlo’s Sampdoria takes the field at the Aquagranda against Aurora Pro Patria (Serie C, group A). After mixing the cards against Rapperswill-Jona today the Sampdoria coach should line up an 11 with the starting players of the moment with Audero; Paoletti, Ferrari, Murru, Giordano; Benedetti, Yepes, Verres; Leris, Gabbiadini, Borini. In the second half, the debut for Barreca and Girelli is looming



