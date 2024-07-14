pre-season

by the correspondent Valerio Arrichiello

Sampdoria has arrived at Jena. THE blue and white they left this morning at 10am with a charter flight from Cristoforo Colombo and landed at Erfurt at 11.30. From the German airport they then arrived by coach to the Fair Resortthe hotel that will host them until July 30, the day of the friendly match against the hosts of Carl ZeissThe first to get off the bus was Giuseppe Coluccicollaborator of the technical area manager Pietro Accardi. After him Coach Andrea Pirlothe deputy Roberto Baronius and the 27 players blue and white which will be added from Thursday Bereszynskireturning from the European Championship. Today the team will do some recovery work in the sports facilities of the Fair Resort and will start training tomorrow to Ernst Abbe Sports field.



02:06