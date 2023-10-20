Genoa – Serie B, third act. After the second international break, Sampdoria’s championship starts again on Sunday. And the penultimate place in the standings leaves no great alternatives: a turning point victory is needed against Cosenza. Even if the emergency-defense worsens, with the probable absence of Stojanovic (in addition to Murru) partly mitigated by the return of Depaoli and the possibility of seeing Pedrola among the squad again.

The first objective is clear: to begin the ascent. But the three points would also have other meanings. First of all we need to dispel the Marassi taboo. The last success at Ferraris dates back to March 19th, to the illusory 3-1 against Hellas. So far Andrea Pirlo has collected 4 knockouts in 4 home games. The club confirmed their trust in him, a draw came in Ascoli but to ensure that it is a starting point we now need a change of gear. A necessary turnaround to avoid even getting close to a sad negative record. In Serie B, the Blucerchiati’s longest streak without a win in the same championship was 11 games, which came between October and December 1979. Now the Blucerchiati are at 8stuck to the success of Terni on its debut.

We need to unlock ourselves. As Sampdoria did in Lecce on 23 December 1979, with a goal of Renzo Pasquale Redomi. «I was 19 years old, that emotion remains unforgettable – says the person directly involved – deep ball from Genzano, I cross, shoot with the right and we break free. Christmas was in the air, our rebirth began from there.” Born in 1960, midfielder, a Sampdoria player for a season, today Redomi lives in Massa where he leads the family business in the transport sector. «My father founded it, when I stopped I broke away from football but I support my former teams. In Samp I played as a right winger, but in Lecce I played the false 9. In Genoa I lived a wonderful year, it was the beginning of Mantovani: I met so many people, I struggle to remember one like him for goodness, generosity, ability. I would have gladly stayed, my career would have changed with him but Perugia bought me out and sent me to Ternana. We changed coaches, Toneatto arrived, a volcano. But if the team is with Pirlo, it is right to continue with him: as a player he was extraordinary, on the bench at Juve he did well. To have a good team you need a capable club: after difficult years the new ownership will have to be very good but if you work well the results will come over time. Now, to emerge from the crisis, the strength of the group and the unity of the entire environment are fundamental. But this Samp has everything to make it.”

Last June 16th, the day that marked the rescue of Sampdoria, Andrea Radrizzani tweeted the famous “RicominciAmo” which then became the slogan of the Blucerchiati season ticket campaign. Sunday will be the first match after the awaited approval from the Court of Genoa for the club’s restructuring plan, which arrived last Friday. A fundamental step for the new ownership which sees Matteo Manfredi with an increasingly central role in the management of the Dorian affairs.

But now it’s time to translate “RicominciAmo” onto the field. Pirlo will have a tough rival ahead of him, a Cosenza in the playoff zonefresh from two victories in a row, a candidate as a possible revelation in Serie B. After Ascoli’s 3-5-2, Pirlo is oriented towards returning to a 4-man defence.

Between the posts, in the Marche region, the Ravaglia-Stankovic dualism was born with the former appearing to be the favorite for Sunday too. The defensive department is the most affected by injuries. For Ferrari we have to wait until the end of the season. Murru will miss at least three games and so now it’s the turn of baby Ghilardi and Gonzalez, 20 years each. The Italian Under 21 team followed an individual program yesterday but this morning they are expected as a group in Bogliasco. The new tile is Stojanovic, who returned from commitments with Slovenia with a strain in his adductor: his absence against Cosenza is likely, with him returning to Bolzano for the following match. Conti will be back among those called up in his role but he hasn’t played for a year. Possible retreat of Depaoli, who has overcome the problem with the soleus.

Yesterday Pedrola (recovering from the hamstring injury suffered against Catanzaro) worked partially with the group and today he should train at full capacity with his teammates. If everything goes smoothly, the Spaniard will be available again, perhaps even for a segment during the race in progress. Delle Monache returned to the group, awaiting the results of the tests for Malagrida (muscle injury). Borini is the safest in the front. It will be him, who has scored from a penalty in the last two matches, who will have to lead a Samp team that has not scored from open play for 341 minutes.