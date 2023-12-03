Brescia – De Luca will replace the injured Borini against Brescia, another decisive test for the future of Sampdoria. Andrea Pirlo, disqualified and in the stands on the day of his return to the field where his career began, otherwise confirms the formation and formation that has started a positive trend of 15 points in the last 6 days. Defensive line with Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez and Giordano, in midfield Kasami and Vieira alongside the playmaker Yepes, Verre and Esposito in support of De Luca.

The returning Murru and Ravaglia are on the bench. In addition to Borini, Benedetti, Pedrola, Malagrida and Ferrari are also unavailable. In Brescia, Adorni won the run-off with Papetti and Borrelli with Moncini. Left fielder Jallow.

The formations

Brescia (3-4-2-1): Lezzerini; Cistana, Adorni, Mangraviti; Dickmann, Bisoli, Van de Looi, Jallow; Bjarnason, Galazzi; Borrelli. On the bench: Andrenacci, Huard, Papetti, Paghera, Fogliata, Ferro, Besaggio, Bianchi, Moncini. All.: Maran

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Stankovic; Depaoli, Ghilardi, Gonzalez, Giordano; Kasami, Yepes, Vieira; Esposito, Verre; DeLuca. On the bench: Ravaglia, Conti, Stojanovic, Costantino, Panada, Murru, Girelli, Ricci, Dacourt, Askildsen, Delle Monache, La Gumina. All.: Baronio