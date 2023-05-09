Genoa – The celebrations for the promotion to Serie A and the simultaneous relegation of Sampdoria are not over yet among Genoa fans.

The last championship match, currently scheduled for Friday 19 against Bari at 20.30, will in fact see a special choreography by the North Staircase.

However, the fans have also announced via social media their intention to greet Sampdoria’s fall to Serie B with the classic football funeral.

“The funeral will take place on 05/19/2023 at Gradinata Nord, Luigi Ferraris, up to Piazza De Ferrari, with a procession” wrote the fans, copying the classic funeral posters as did the Sampdoria fans themselves last year. he goliardic event, the most classic of football teases in the event of relegation of one of the two city teams, could however change the date or time.

Everything will depend on the B League which could vary the scheduling of the match between Genoa and Bari as already happened for next Saturday’s Griffon match against Frosinone.