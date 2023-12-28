Genoa – «I spent 7 months at Sampdoria. But due to the intensity of the emotions, the pathos, the suffering, it's as if I stayed there for 8 years. I always carry the promotion here, in my heart.” Beppe Iachini is the last coach to have brought Samp back to Serie A after Bernardini, Ulivieri and Novellino. 2011/12 season, taking over from Atzori in mid-November, he grabbed Serie A after a long comeback and victory in the playoffs. «Our situation – he explains – was even more difficult than the current one. I say that Pirlo's Sampdoria can still do it.”

You finished the first leg in twelfth place with 26 points, 5 less than Reggina in sixth, the last useful position for the playoffs. Even now the playoffs are at 5 points, Samp at 23, Modena eighth at 28. You had more teams to overcome but also more games, with the tournament with 22 teams, and the possibility of making a transfer, see the arrival of Eder. Can Sampdoria emulate you?

«When I arrived, the rankings were not good and the situation was more difficult on an environmental level. We had come from a bad and unexpected relegation and the restart had not been correct. There was a climate of protest while up to now the fans have given great support and understanding, as they have always done, even in our run. And then that year the top-ranked teams were traveling at an impressive average. We finished with almost 70 points, with a record 42 scored in the return leg and we only finished sixth. Sassuolo, who we beat in the semi-final, was aiming straight for Serie A and was third with 80 points. Yes, in January we strengthened ourselves, some players could no longer stay due to the pressure they were under. But I repeat, they were flying in front, it was an undertaking bordering on the impossible, on the way back we couldn't do anything wrong. This year, given the way those ahead are going, recovery is possible, as long as we find continuity, which in Serie B is decisive.”

Who do you see as your most dangerous rivals?

«All those who are now ahead of Sampdoria: when you start well you are calmer. But everything is open, only Parma has gone: two years ago I found a difficult situation there, many injured, many young foreigners, a bit like Spezia now. But I launched young talents, such as Soriano, Rossini, Obiang and Icardi at Sampdoria. Yet with Parma we reached 49 points, which last year would have been worth the playoffs. The average for promotion has dropped recently, there is more balance. Of course, the last two home games were a chance for a leap in quality, but B is long, it awaits you. And the return is decisive, with the 3 points we need a lot of victories.”

How do you see Sampdoria now?

«Samp is recovering. At the beginning it was normal to have difficulties, with the situation found by the new company. Now the team is more confident. Pirlo is doing a great job.”

He is demonstrating that he knows how to adapt his idea of ​​football. Do the teachings of your common teacher, Mazzone, help?

«He certainly passed on to us his tactical knowledge, attention to detail and that spirit that is fundamental in Serie B against rivals who play to the death. I won 4 promotions to Serie A and I wasn't always able to implement my ideas, with the 4-man defence. The coach must be good at finding solutions based on the moments and characteristics of the team.”

What was different about the promotion with Sampdoria compared to the others?

«They are all beautiful, they were my training ground for Serie A. With Chievo I started from the beginning and achieved the record for points in Serie B, which I then broke with Palermo. In Verona we scored 85 points, a very tight tournament, high averages. With Brescia and Palermo I took over in difficult situations, in Sicily at the start there were a thousand spectators, we ended with over 30 thousand by launching Belotti, Dybala, Vazquez. But at Sampdoria it was harder, more titanic. We won and stayed there. Those months spent with the environment, the fans, the team, I will carry them inside me for the rest of my life. When I returned as a former player to Marassi I received a lot of affection, like when I meet Doria fans. That promotion was desired, hard-fought, we overturned destiny, even in the playoffs, until the final triumph.”

How much desire do you have to return to the bench?

«A lot. I follow all the championships, I've been to England. I've had some opportunities but I'm waiting for the right one.”