Genoa – Hundreds of Sampdoria fans – between 200 and 300 – gathered in front of the Genoa court, under the watchful eyes of the police, before the start of the hearing before the civil judge Paolo Gibelli at 3 pm to discuss the urgent appeal filed by former patron Massimo Ferrero against the new owners of Sampdoria.

Surprisingly, the former owner of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero appeared this afternoon in court in Genoa. Absent Manfredi and Radrizzani but they had no reason to be present.



Massimo Ferrero, former president of Sampdoria, as he gets into his car after the court hearing. On the left, in the photo, his lawyer, Pieremilio Sammarco (handle)

The debate lasted over two hours, Ferrero left the courthouse, going out through a side door. The lawyers Filippo Chiodini (Sampdoria) and Francesco De Gennaro (Blucerchiati, the investor company) and Alberto Bosco (member of the Sampdoria board of directors) have instead moved from the main one. The fans stopped them for a brief confrontation and, “the decision will come in the next few days”, said the lawyers who walked away under the applause of the fans.

Ferrero, which now owns about 49% of the club’s shares, has asked the civil judge to prevent new capital increases with an emergency provision considering illegitimate the move of May 30 with which Radrizzani and Manfredi, thanks to the purchase of the shares of a small shareholder, were able to make the capital increase putting Ferrero in the minority. The appeal was presented pursuant to art. 700, which is an emergency provision and concerns precisely the illegitimacy of the operation carried out on 30 May last.

The appeal is essentially intended to inhibit any future capital increase.