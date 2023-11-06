Genoa – The iconic images of the victory over Palermo are those taken after the final whistle. Hugs, tons of hugs, hug therapy. Players, staff members, all mixed. And then many screams, the most popular “we are these… we are these here…” and loads of “let’s go…”. Circles in the middle of the field, kisses at Baciccia, stretched shirts to demonstrate a sense of belonging, prayers addressed to the sky. The inevitable race under the South, some more and some less dressed. Transmitting to the outside an irrepressible desire to vent tensions, pressures, defeats, bitterness, criticism, the desire to exorcise many weeks of work not rewarded by results. Hugs also in the stands, among the crazy fans intoxicated with joy. Everything under the downpour.

Yesterday the same the Blucerchiati club published a reel on Instagram which exclusively collected clips of these moments of adrenaline-filled joy, in just a few hours it reached 270,000 views and collected almost 13,000 “likes” and enthusiastic comments from the fans. Who after this 1-0 against Palermo have completely re-evaluated, in perspective and obviously positively, the value of the team and group.

Yes, the group. Thus Pirlo in the post-Palermo period: «Great performance from the group, he always gives his all during the week, you can’t say anything to him». So Stankovic: «My saves? It was a great team victory.” Thus Kasami: «A victory for the group». Concept reiterated yesterday by various interventions on personal social networks. Stankovic again: “Character, heart, group”. And that plural mantra: “let’s go”. Then Vieira, with the English mantra “Let’s go boys”. Then Verres, “Sacrifice and determination”. Then Ravaglia, “Together” and a photo of the Blucerchiati holding hands and running under the South.

The figure of Kasami emerged in the group. A driving force on the pitch, from lying on the ground he incited the Distinti to raise their voices, and outside, he himself together with Baronio, Pirlo’s deputy, spoke in the group circle at the end of the match. And always he, with Verre on his shoulders, accompanied the South’s chorus, “Alè forza Sampdoria alè…”, with a high fist. Saturday’s was his best performance of the season: «I arrived at Sampdoria without preparation – he said – it was tough, but I’m better now. After a delicate week, we needed a victory like this, for the group, for the coach, for the fans who have always been close to us and we thank them. To gain confidence. Now we have to go to Modena to win, score points game after game to climb the table. Reminding us that we are Sampdoria and that everyone in Serie B plays their hardest to beat us.”

The group’s unity has strengthened even more in recent times. Even at the table. The players have been playing for three weeks (the staff don’t and in fact they don’t always show up) they have the “order” to do breakfast and lunch at the restaurant bar of the “3 Campanili”, before and after training. In the pre-Catanzaro week, the team and staff (without management) went to dinner in a restaurant on the first Ligurian Riviera (it is the same one that provides catering service for the VIP area at Ferraris) and then an extended aperitif was organised. , footballers and families, in hotels. Repeated dinner, same location, before Bolzano. Restricted dinners also for the staff, the doctor/healthcare worker was reported days ago in Recco. And endless padel matches, fought until the last shot, for Pirlo, Legrottaglie, Baronio, the goalkeeper trainers Pavarini and Clemente, sometimes even involving the warehouse workers. Always argue, even after the most bitter defeats. To release tension. —