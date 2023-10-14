Genoa – With the approval of the debt restructuring plan, Sampdoria finally and fully enters the future. This is the decisive and decisive step that Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi (yesterday at Mugnaini) were waiting for to fully execute their project. Since yesterday the company has been out of the control of the court and it will move autonomously, obviously always within the tracks of the plan. At the moment Blucerchiati, parent company of Sampdoria, has subscribed 21 million of the Poc, the convertible bond loan, 11 of which have already been converted into shares and therefore into a capital increase. The 10 already added will also be converted shortly (the small shareholders should also be called shortly to pay their shares), plus the other 9 still to be added, which will allow the expected share to reach 30. Going, as is known, to further dilute the share of shares held by Ferrero’s SSH, which had already fallen to around 35% with the second capital increase in early August. In any case, Radrizzani and Manfredi’s proposal included, unlike its competitors, the “homologation risk”. That is, in the event of rejection of the restructuring plan, the two investors would have taken on the burden of finding an alternative way to reach an agreement with the creditors.

The counterpart of the VII Civil Section of the Court of Genoa (president Roberto Braccialini, judge Cristina Tabacchi and rapporteur judge Andrea Balba), arrived yesterday around 3pm via Pec, makes history and school. Around ninety million debts have been written off, with around 45 remaining. This is the first rescue of a professional club in this way, the first registration of a club in the championship pending a restructuring plan. It confirms the quality of the great work carried out by the old Blucerchiati board of directors: Romei, Bosco, Panconi and Lanna. And it is a huge success for the lawyers who structured, defined and integrated the plan, starting with Francesco De Gennaro (Dla Piper), then Filippo Chiodini (Legance) and the Genoese Alessandro Bonati.

The homologue is very dry, confirms that the proposal is deemed adequate to satisfy all legal requirements and convenient for everyone, he says that no creditor opposed it (not even Ferrero’s Ssh). It is immediately enforceable, therefore no one will ever be able to do so again: «Every deadline for challenging the aforementioned agreements has expired – it is written – and the deadline for non-participating creditors to contest the extension of the treatment provided for participating creditors has also expired belonging to the same category”. You therefore confirmed the correctness of the treatment of all creditors, including the “dragging” of dissenters. The percentage of participants in the 7 categories into which the creditors were divided was very high: 96% of the unsecured (only Banca Progetto did not join), 95% of the Sace privileged ones, 100% of the mortgagees, 82% of the non-financial (proxies) who had created so many problems, 79% of the unsecured suppliers, 95% of the privileged ones, 93% of the strategic suppliers of Bogliasco.

The first of the three installments must be paid within the next two weeks, on a 24 month basis, of creditors, approximately 8 million. The July salaries of members (the previous ones were all regular) and the August salaries of employees will be paid on Monday. The approval of the debt reduction will then lead to an overvaluation of 40/50 million in the income statement, which will strengthen the company’s net worth and which will benefit the accounting profit of the 2023 financial statements.

And if Covisoc did not recognize the agreements until approval and therefore Sampdoria paid full taxes to avoid sanctions (see Reggina case), from now on it will be able to pay the residual sporting debts, still outstanding, according to what was agreed with the creditors.