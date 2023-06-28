Genoa – The presentation of Andrea Pirlo, new coach of Sampdoria, and of Nicola Legrottagliehead of performance blucerchiato goes on stage at The Ocean Race Genoa – The Grand Finalein the Sala Hospitality Genova (1st floor of the Blue Jean Nouvel pavilion) of the Ocean Live Park at the Waterfront di Levante.

Also present the new owner of the club, Andrea Radrizzani with his partner Matthew Manfredi and the president Marco Lanna.

“After difficult months my face is more relaxed but theirs are too, we worked a lot, the tension was high”, said Lanna who then gave the floor to Radrizzani and Manfredi.

Radrizzani: “With Pirlo we will bring back the joy”

“We saved Sampdoria from a bankruptcy that would have killed half of the city of Genoa. – said Radrizzani – Finally let’s talk about football, then we’ll talk about our projects, today we talk about Pirlo, new coach, and Legrottaglie, manager of the technical area. Our goals: in the short term we have inherited a company with many critical situations, badly managed in recent years, but with honor in the last period from Marco. If I think of Sampdoria, I think of the one from the 90s, we want to bring back emotions, joy, joy, that’s why we chose Pirlo for an attacking kick like that of Samp that was the most loved in Italy, liked by everyone. We want to go back to that on and off the pitch, remember the past but project ourselves into the future like I did at Leeds.”

Manfredi: “Now let’s talk about football and start having fun”

“I thank all those who have given us support in the club and the fans. – are the words of Manfredi – We hope to be able to give you satisfaction: we need financial and sporting sustainability while respecting the club’s coat of arms which belongs to the fans. We are here only as caretakers. Now let’s talk about football and start having fun.”



Legrottaglie: “I’m happy and highly motivated”

“I am happy, enthusiastic, highly motivated, to start such an exciting and forward-thinking adventure. – said Legrottaglie – I will manage the technical area. 22 years of football first on the pitch and then as a coach, I immediately said yes, it was something I already felt in my heart and what is born in the heart works. I’m happy to have a coach in whom we believe a lot, we have also followed others but we wanted him from the first moment, he convinced us, transmitted enthusiasm that he will pass on to everyone, fans and players”.

Pirlo: “Sampdoria is a great opportunity”

“I thank the president and the owners for the great opportunity they give me, Sampdoria is a Serie A team for me, I didn’t think about the category, I chose with my heart. – are Pirlo’s words – They saved a historic club, I grew up in the legend of Vialli and Mancini, with one of the most beautiful shirts. I wasn’t a fan but playing here has always been a pleasure, I can’t wait to get started”. “My first time as a coach with Juve was at Ferraris against Ranieri’s Sampdoria, I’m starting from here, it’s been a few years, I’ve had two experiences that I consider very positive, I’ve achieved my goals. The experience in Turkey helped me a lot, we did a great job, we played matches against anyone. I grew up, more experienced, aware”. “Quagliarella? Fabio is a friendwe played together, a beautiful relationship, but this is up to the club, I don’t know what the future will be, we will see day after day ”, added Pirlo.

“Footballer and coach are two different jobs. I was lucky to leave Juve but I wanted to start from scratch in Turkey, looking for stimuli, experience, I went with great desire. Sampdoria is a great opportunity, for me they are a great team, we want a great season. B is different from other competitions, you always have to give your best”.

“The target? We started yesterday, we have to be realistic but we will fight to the end for Sampdoria to return to its maximum splendour”, Pirlo added. And Legrottaglie: “It will be important to start from the value of humility, convinced that we are doing what the club has asked of us. We will give our best, in every sector, if someone wins he will have been better than us ”.

“You always play to win. – Pirlo also said – We cannot say with certainty that we will go to Serie A directly, but we have to dream”. And again Legrottaglie: “We won a Scudetto together with Milan, we hope to win again together”.

“Gilardino? We are great friends, we feel. And it doesn’t mean that there isn’t a derby in the Coppa Italia…” added Pirlo. “We are already enthusiastic about the environment, – Legrottaglie stated – we must continue by all being together, especially in times of difficulty, we will need the love of the fans. Playing 12 against 11 will be our advantage.”