The presentation of Andrea Pirlo, new coach of Sampdoria, and Nicola Legrottaglie, Sampdoria head of performance at The Ocean Race Genova – The Grand Finale, in Genoa. “I thank the president and the owners for the great opportunity they give me, Sampdoria is a Serie A team for me, I didn’t think about the category, I chose with my heart,” said Pirlo. Video by Beatrice D’Oria



