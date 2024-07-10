Genoa – Today is the day of the presentation of Pietro Accardi, the man chosen by Matteo Manfredi, after a long process and we are convinced that he has the right experience for this journey, to build his second Sampdoria.

The manager starts from the past, with a thank you, “to Empoli and president Corsi for the last twelve years spent together”. To get straight to the present: “It was a very simple choice for me to accept Matteo Manfredi’s proposal, because those like me who have worn this shirt know what it means to wear the Sampdoria shirt. And consequently I didn’t even think about the difficulties we are encountering. Because it touched my heart. And when there is a feeling, in this case towards a club like Sampdoria, I decided to accept this challenge”. Difficulties he is already dealing with on the market: “We knew the difficulties – continued Accardi -. However, we have clear ideas. At the moment we are focusing on making exits, precisely to overcome this block and then begin to give a structure to the team. Today we will not have the opportunity to invest, at least not immediately, but the market is still long, anything can happen. The priority now, I repeat, is to make space, to reduce the squad, to lower the wage bill. You know, the president was clear”.

The names that have already come out, those coming in are those of Coda and Romagnoli. Then there is the recurring theme of Sebastiano Esposito: “There is some truth to some of the names that are coming out in the papers, they are players that we respect. But until there is black on white we cannot say that we have concluded. We are trying to gather as much information as possible for when we manage to unblock the market. As for Esposito, it is clear to everyone that he has had an important championship in Sampdoria, he is also one of the fans’ favourites, because he has made himself appreciated for his talent. But he is owned by Inter and I think it is right that Inter, if they have requests from Serie A, should think about it, because they consider him ready for that category”. There is talk of a return to Serie A: “When I first met Matteo Manfredi I appreciated his sincerity. He told me that he wants to bring Sampdoria back to the top, but that at this moment we have to put on our helmets and fight. And we are fighting. But it’s normal that if I accepted this challenge it’s because I know the square, the fans, their passion. On my part, maximum commitment and maximum responsibility to make them explode with joy one day. But today I’m not in a position to say that soon we will be where we all dream of being, but I can promise commitment, I’m used to living with difficulties. And this is what we will transmit to the players and all the staff I met this morning”. Accardi addresses his relationship with Pirlo: “I didn’t know the coach when I saw him a month and a half ago. And I must say that if I had met him before, I probably would have chosen him. I found a coach with clear ideas and I appreciated the work he did last year, despite the difficulties he encountered. The moment he realized he couldn’t play his football, he had the ability to change, to put the players in the best conditions to be able to express themselves. Something that not all coaches have. I saw it in him, I perceived it and I appreciated it. The system? As far as I’m concerned, the players do it. He has clear ideas about this too. We have analysed the characteristics of our current players. We have made an investment in Leoni and therefore we must protect him. This applies to him as it does to everyone. I think we will start with a 3-man defence. Then it doesn’t matter whether it’s 3-5-2 or 3-4-2-1, depending on the players you can have two formations. We have discussed the characteristics of the players on the basis of the formation he wants to implement, he hasn’t made any particular requests. We are vigilant because if we believe there is an important deal we must be ready regardless of whether it is a defender, a midfielder or a striker. In this first phase, Pirlo is proving to be a man and above all a professional who loves Sampdoria and wants to do well. He doesn’t put any pressure on us, but he has faith first and foremost in Manfredi and now also in me. Technically we are very close, we want to put him in the best conditions to do well, because for us the coach is at the centre of the club’s project”.

A Sampdoria mix of experts and young players: “I am a lover of young people, by professional training I come from an environment that has always had the youth sector as its flagship, Empoli. But I also know that young people need to be supported and we give it to them also alongside experienced players who have already experienced certain situations and who can pass on many things to them. At present we are trying to form this structure, there will also be many young prospects and then what I would like to do is create assets for the club”. Audero: “Some teams have asked for information. At present we have nothing concrete so at present Emil is our goalkeeper. If something interesting comes out, we will evaluate it”. Leoni is also at the centre of many market rumours: “There is a lot of interest in him, at present there is no club with an advantage also because for us he has a very high value and consequently we will only sell him if there is an offer that we consider appropriate”. Incoming players are talked about Tutino: “We must be clear-headed even in the outgoing market. If a request comes in for any of our players, we are forced to at least listen to it. The market is still long, every player has his own story. I know Tutino very well but I don’t feel like making promises to anyone. The only promise I have already made, that of having to make our fans and the club proud of us. For the rest, we are vigilant and continue to work day by day to try to build a team that lives up to the name of Sampdoria, that lives up to this category. Again, the market is still long, I can’t say today how many players will stay and how many will arrive, but we are working to create a competitive team”.

The sporting director then revealed that he had received many messages or phone calls from his former Blucerchiati teammates: “I am still feeling emotions now. I felt it on the first day when I received the phone call from Manfedi and Messina. I was moved to see the new sports center. But also to hear from all the people who have lived unforgettable moments here like me. Cassano sent me a message, we have always remained in touch. As well as Flachi, but I could name so many more. I know the weight of the responsibility I have at this moment, but I live for this, I chose to do this job because I love feeling that weight, I love making decisions. And so it is all very beautiful for me”

Accardi wants to forget last season: “What we want to convey, but to everyone, is that the games can be won or lost all, but the thing we will focus on is really giving everything for this shirt, for our people, for this company that believes in us. We feel this responsibility every day. Honestly, what happened last season doesn’t interest me much. I’m interested in what we will build from now on. I asked everyone not to carry with us the residue of what was experienced last season. We are looking for serious, enthusiastic professionals, whose eyes light up when we talk about Sampdoria. And we saw this in the people we have chosen”. There is also talk of Andrea Mancini: “We have met more than once. I know him well from the time of Empoli, when I was the sporting director and he was the observer. And I respect him. I would be happy if he continued with us as one of my collaborators, as Giuseppe Colucci is. And I usually give responsibility to my collaborators. I like to invest them with responsibility. We are waiting for him to give us an answer, but I feel like saying that it could be positive”.