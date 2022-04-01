Tammy is the league’s top scorer in the second leg. The Dorian defense is growing but the Englishman has record numbers

Genoa – He has just been elected Serie A player of the month in March by the Italian Footballers’ Association. He is the best scorer in the second round, 9 goals, in front of Immobile (8). He is the most prolific English scorer this season in Europe’s top 5 tournaments, 23 goals, one more than Kane.

