Genoa – I am 24 players called up by Andrea Pirlo for today’s friendly against Sampdoria will play at the D’Albertas stadium in Gozzano against Novara, the Piedmontese club that plays in Serie C (6.30 pm, live on Telenord TV). There is Benedetti, still out Girelli, Ricci, Conti and Aquino who, however, is already working as a group with the mask after the broken nose sustained against Pro Patria.

Those summoned:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Saio.

Defenders: Barreca, Bereszynski, Depaoli, Ferrari, Giordano, Lotjonen, Murru.

Midfielders: Benedetti, Léris, Malagrida, Panada, Paoletti, Verre, Vieira, Vitale, Yepes.

Forwards: Borini, De Luca, Di Stefano, La Gumina, Stoppa.