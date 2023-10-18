Genoa – Group dinner last night for the Blucerchiati team in a restaurant, reserved for the occasion, on the first Riviera di Levante. At the table players and technical staff, absent those called up by the national teams. A moment of aggregation outside of everyday life, but not something new given that for a couple of weeks now, at the end of training, the players have been having lunch together at the “3 Campanili” bar.

Meanwhile, not very comforting news from the infirmary. The muscle injury that Murru he got it in training the day before yesterday, it will make him miss Cosenza, SudTirol and Palermo are also at risk. Defense alarm, where Pirlo only has two central defenders available, the young ones Ghilardi (yesterday not even on the bench, like Esposito, due to technical choice in Italy-Norway Under 21) and Gonzalez. They will have to prepare alternative emergency solutions, for example in some training sessions they have already seen themselves in that role Vieira and Panada. Then there is the young man Lotjonenalready called up to Ascoli.

Bad luck continues to plague Sampdoria, whose players, among other things, undergo rigorous prevention programs managed by the performance area, aimed precisely at reducing the risk of injuries. The trainer Bertelli, then, the Dorian fans know him well, it is a guarantee: Ranieri’s team that survived in the summer of 2020, in a situation never seen before after the months of stoppage due to the pandemic, in addition to running great, had not suffered any injuries notable. Differentiated for Delle Monache, who is not a concern at the moment. And differentiated again for Pedrola, who Pirlo has declared he is confident of having back with Cosenza, at least for the bench. Depaoli, who was injured in Parma, continues to improve and should be there on Sunday.