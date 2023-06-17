Genoa – The «Forza Samp, ricominciAmo» tweeted by Andrea Radrizzani with a deliberately capitalized “A” it concerns the Sampdoria world at 360 degrees. Also and above all the football one, which has gone into the background in recent times monopolized by the race against time to save the club from bankruptcy. “Already in the coming days we will announce the technical staff and the sports area,” anticipates the new owner of Samp together with Matteo Manfredi.

The new Doria takes shape. Key figure but with a role of external advisor is Fabio Paratici. One box has already been filled in: the technical director will be Nicola Legrottaglie, Radrizzani’s trusted man. The former defender also has offers to continue his coaching career, but the role of link between sport director, coach and team that the former Leeds boss, with whom he is bound by a strong friendship, has offered him, intrigues him a lot .

For the bench, the name on pole in the last few hours is Fabio Grosso. The hero of Berlin, fresh from the B championship won with Frosinone, communicated to the Ciociaria club in the middle of the week his will to try a new experience. There was also talk of Olympique Marseille for him, however close to the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo while the Blucerchiata track seems more concrete. Esteemed by Paratici (he had him at Juve as a footballer and then as a Primavera coach) former teammate of Legrottaglie, his prices are on the rise. But on the coach, the final decision will be Radrizzani’s and the other hypotheses remain open. The alternatives are those that have already emerged: the ex Juve Andrea Pirlo and Marco Baronithe ex Monza Giovanni Stroppa and in the background Filippo Inzaghi, close to farewell with Reggina.

The question is more open sports director, where the name of Riccardo Pecini reappears. Waiting for the meeting with the new owner, he is close to farewell Mattia Baldini. Certainly one of the main candidates will not be Sampdoria: Claudio Chiellini. After the experience at Pisa, yesterday the official announcement of his return to black and white arrived: he will be director of Juventus Next Gen. This is the role vacated by Giovanni Manna, promoted as director of the first team. Juve were aiming for Cristiano Giuntoli who has not yet been released by Aurelio De Laurentiis’ Napoli. But the game does not seem completely closed: Giuntoli would have been ousted from the choice of Rudi Garcia, and this could lead to a break. In case Juve could tack on him again, with Manna who would be back in contention for Sampdoria. Certainly Matteo Tognozzi, Manna’s collaborator at Juve and Filippo Fusco, also an ex-black and white, remain in the running. In the meantime, the name of Pecini is back in circulation, who has already worked in the past at Sampdoria with Paratici. The former manager of Juve and Tottenham appreciates him a lot and would have indicated him as one of the ideal profiles. What is still missing, however, is the ok from Pecini who reflects on the possible return.

Meanwhile, the first choices to be made on the front are approaching players. Lecce bought Falcone for 3 million. Sampdoria can redeem him for 4 by June 19 and the intention seems to be to keep him. Audero is willing to stay but he has a market and in any case losing a goalkeeper worth Falcone for a million would be a pity: his redemption could be Sampdoria’s first operation by Manfredi-Radrizzani. Among the possible avenues on the market there is also the arrival of some young players from Leeds: the club was sold to the US fund 49ers Enterprises which, however, could support Radrizzani in the Sampdoria deal. Greetings Djuricic who with his million and a half has the highest salary at home-Sampdoria: Panathinaikos wants him, Filip has a termination clause close to zero and will leave.