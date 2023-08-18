Genoa – Two reinforcements arriving per attack (Sebastiano Esposito on loan from Inter) and in defense (Facundo Gonzalez on loan from Juventus) but the Sampdoria market is also moving out.

The French-Algerian midfielder Mehdi Lerisborn in 1998, author of the goal in the Italian Cup against Sudtirol, is ready to move to England to Stoke Cityteam that plays in the Championship.

Closing of the operation shortly with Leris who almost certainly won’t be there tomorrow night for the first championship match at Liberati against Ternana.