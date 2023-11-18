Last day at Corte Lambruschini on Friday for UC Sampdoria and its employees. After 20 years the club changes headquarters: for the first time it goes outside Genoa. The move will be completed by the end of 2023, but the Bogliasco headquarters, in via Cavour, near Mugnaini, spread over three floors, has been operational since Monday.

The premises of Corte Lambruschini (for which Samp paid 120,000 euros per year) remain as agreed with the former owner Massimo Ferrero who in turn had planned in recent years to move the headquarters to Bogliasco. For Sampdoria it is the fourth home from 1946 to today. The first, historic, in via XX Settembre 33, where the successes and glorious years of Paolo Mantovani’s Sampd’oro were experienced.

In 1996, with Enrico Mantovani president, the first transfer to the Palazzo del Melograno, between Piazza Campetto and Piazza Soziglia. In December 2002, with the advent of the Garrone family, they landed at Corte Lambruschini, where between May and June the frenetic days of saving the club at risk of bankruptcy were experienced with the offer of Matteo Manfredi and Andrea Radrizzani.