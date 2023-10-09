Genoa – First time as a starter: after coming onto the pitch against Parma and Catanzaro, Facundo Gonzalez took to the field in Ascoli from the first minute. “I felt good in the three-man defense but I must say that my teammates are helping me a lot: we all work together to achieve the goal” said the 20-year-old Uruguayan to the official channels of the Blucerchiati club.

Arrived on loan from JuventusGonzalez begins to find more space: “I’m very happy to be here – he adds – the truth is that it’s a great honor to wear the Samp shirt, but the lack of victories leaves us with a bitter taste; we’re working hard to achieve them.”

Even for the defender the break for the national teams will be useful to further integrate into Sampdoria: “This week, with the break, it will be a little different, but we want to train as best we can, united, to get out of this difficult situation: we want the three points for us and for the fans.”