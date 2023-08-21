Genoa – Market movements are intensifying at Sampdoria. As anticipated in recent days by The XIX Century, Facundo Gonzalez and Petar Stojanovic they are preparing to wear the Sampdoria shirt with the latter included in the exchange with Empoli for Bereszynski.

Born in 2003, Uruguayan central defender, Gonzalez chose the Sampdoria club: the new Juventus signing was in Salernitana’s sights, but he will have more space at Sampdoria, arriving on loan, he is already expected in Genoa in the evening and the medical visits are scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Exchange of loans with Empoli: Barros Bereszynski goes to Tuscany, while Petar Stojanovic, Slovenian full-back born in 1995, takes the opposite path. For the defence, Gian Marco Ferrari from Sassuolo is always in the sights but there is strong competition from Cagliari. The negotiation with the free agent Roberto Pereyra continues, 32 years old, Argentinian ex Udinese to whom Sampdoria has already made an offer. The young Lorenzo Di Stefano, striker born in 2002, goes on loan to Lecco.