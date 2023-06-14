Genoa – Important day for Sampdoria who reached lagreement with the agents, having obtained 60% of the votes for the debt restructuring plan. This is a fundamental element in the days preceding registration for the Serie B championship, on the agenda for 20 June. Positive result after a few more complicated days where some agents had held back on the company’s proposal. Which, Thursday morning, should define the final details also with the banks while there had been no problems with the suppliers.

Once the mosaic is completed, the plan will be presented to the Tribunal which will give the green light, another step forward that will allow Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi to complete the registration procedures for the championship. But on 16 June on the first call there will be the shareholders’ meeting of Sampdoria in which the financial statements as at 31 December 2022 will be approved and it is hoped that there will be no postponements to the second call. Dilating the times could be very dangerous given that it would take place on June 19, one day before the deadline for the next B series.