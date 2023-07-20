Livigno – Riccioloni from the 70s, the physique of a modern midfielder: Stefano Girelli is a new player from Sampdoria. Lucchini’s teachings, friendship with Tonali, promotion to Serie B with Lecco and now a new step, at Pirlo’s court. “I’m very happy to have arrived at Sampdoria, I didn’t think twice about this opportunity”, his first words entrusted to the Sampdoria club’s channels.

Girelli arrived in Livigno on Tuesday evening, yesterday Girelli trained at the Acquagranda sports centre, partly with his teammates and then alone, before the friendly match. Born in 2001, Girelli’s Sampdoria adventure was born in Valtellina, in Lombardy, the region where all his life, football and otherwise, has taken place so far. Bresciano, last year he was the protagonist in Lecco’s ride but was owned by Cremonese: on 30 June he released himself and is now with the Sampdoria until 2027. Al Doria will find important fellow citizens, especially in his role, from the coach, Maestro Pirlo to his deputy, Roberto Baronio.

«For a midfielder, being coached by Pirlo is a source of pride: he was among the strongest in the world in the role, there’s only one thing to learn». Pirlo and Baronio were pure playmakers, while Girelli himself defines himself as follows: «A midfielder of quantity who likes to fit into spaces: I think the 4-3-3 used by the coach can enhance my characteristics», he explained on Sampdoria social networks. Central therefore, but also mezzala. A Brescia fan, for Girelli working with Pirlo will be a great emotion even if the colleague taken as a model is a contemporary: «Sandro Tonali – he said months ago – We were classmates in high school, I hope one day to become like him, perhaps an unattainable goal but he is the player who inspires me ».

In the youth academy of Cremonese Girelli was coached by another former Sampdoria player, Stefano Lucchini. The former defender, his great admirer, took him back on loan to Pergolettese and in recent years has explained to him what Sampdoria is. And still in Cremona, Girelli met another Sampdoria player: «There I met Ravaglia, who was at Cremonese when I was starting out at the youth team. I arrive in a young group, off the field I also met Benedetti ».

Girelli earned B on the pitch with Lecco with 39 appearances and 3 goals (“A feat that will remain impressed on me forever”) instead suffering as a fan for the relegation to Serie C of his Brescia. Lecco and Brescia that he could find again as opponents, among the first who hope to see the promotion obtained on the field recognized and the second who aim to be fished out instead of Reggina.

«As a Brescian doc I suffered a lot from being relegated to C – he admitted in recent weeks – I am very attached to the city and to society. I hope to play it one day.”

But the present is called Sampdoria, a great chance that Girelli conquered after the last year and wanted strongly. An opportunity that he will try to make the most of to get closer and closer to his friend and idol Tonali.