Genoa – Sampdoria has found an agreement in principle with Giovincoa contract until June.

The striker, 35, released after his last experience in Saudi Arabia was located in Toronto, Canada. During the night she took the first useful flight to Italy where she will arrive tonight. On February 8, in the morning, you will have medical examinations.

The Sampdoria club is awaiting the resonance of Gabbiadini’s left knee injured yesterday in the first half of the match against Sassuolo.

