Sampdoria in Livigno, interview with Simone Giordano



Livigno – Genoese raised in Marassi, Sampdoria heart: Simone Giordano is living a dream during his retreat in Livigno. The goal is for him to continue throughout the season: “Since we started training, I’ve been looking for confirmation. Staying would be great for me as I’m also a Sampdoria fan. I’m very happy that the friendlies went well and I have to keep working. Pirlo gives me advice every day: it’s an honor to be coached by him.”

The passion for Sampdoria of Giordano, 21 years old, left full-back, comes from afar: “As a child I always went to the stadium, in Gradinata Sud, I remember the Cassano-Pazzini couple very well. I also did the ball boy. The last one I remember was during Covid, against Milan. We had gone, what a great emotion. My parents and uncles are here: they all support Sampdoria and it’s a thrill for them too».

Jordan last season he has already faced Serie B with Ascoli: “A very difficult championship, the relegated teams are the same ones that made the playoffs the year before. We will be able to count on the push of our fans: there are many here but I had no doubts. I hope there is the same warmth at Ferraris as in previous years”.