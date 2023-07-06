Genoa – Gianni Panconi has resigned from the Sampdoria board of directors, considering his mandate and his task finished. The communication arrived this afternoon: “UC Sampdoria SpA communicates that Gianni Panconi has resigned as director of the company. The club thanks Panconi for the commitment and professionalism shown over the years of collaboration and, in particular, in the last delicate phase of the company’s life. The entire Sampdoria team wishes Gianni the best human and professional fortunes.”

Panconi had entered the board of directors in December 2021. His work in recent months has been fundamental in allowing the Sampdoria club to avoid judicial liquidation. Sampdoriano doc, a point of reference for the fans, communicated his resignation through a letter sent to the shareholders. The resignation will be effective from 24 July. The Sampdoria club will soon have to convene a meeting to appoint a new board of directors, given that the current one after the resignations of Romei and Panconi has dropped to two. AND the minimum number of directors, by statute, is three.