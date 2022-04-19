The team has asked for the withdrawal: the coach and the club agree. From tomorrow in Verona. Players with low morale, coaches at work on their heads and on a new module

Genoa – It was not, it could not have been, a happy Easter for Sampdoria. Marco Giampaolo and the players have passed it to the family. Someone has become more aware of how burning it is for the ranking and the environment the fool with Salernitana and he felt compelled to send out a signal.

