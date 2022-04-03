Setback for Sampdoria defeated at home by Roma. The Sampdoria coach, Marco Giampaoloto the microphones of DAZN he analyzed the defeat: “The result does not reward us but Sampdoria played the game they had to play. I’m not dissatisfied even if we were hoping for a different result, we were in the game. Roma have superior quality but we are managed to hide it by conceding very little. We created little but overall it was a balanced match. Congratulations to Roma, we expected a different result but net of some technical errors I liked the attitude. We could have done something more on 0- 0 we had a couple of chances but they too shot very little but won because he made the most of the chances. wants to arrive “.