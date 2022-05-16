A determined Sampdoria, badly competitive today in Marassi overwhelmed Fiorentina with the result of 4-1. The Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo analyzed Sampdoria’s performance on DAZN’s microphones: “The matches are all difficult even when you are more mentally unloaded for the goal achieved. Today my team made the best performance since I am the coach. . The mental load made the difference since our heads were free for the salvation achieved, while Fiorentina needed to score points for Europe. I am happy with the performance and go ahead. always the face and the best answers are given by the players. The 36 points in the standings are few but we need to restart next season with clear ideas. ” Giampaolo tells us about Fabio Quagliarella who scored a great goal today. “I found Fabio more mature than before and he also gives me a hand. Having said that, today he scored a goal that only he can do.” Finally a joke about his future: “The renewal of the contract in the drawer does not mean anything, it was a priority to reach the goal of salvation then we will see we will have time to discuss with the company”.