The coach won the fifth derby, no one like him. In case of salvation, automatic renewal, but he asks for clarity

Genoa derby, Giampaolo does not celebrate and immediately runs to the locker room

Genoa – Mister derby Marco Giampaolo at the final whistle of Maresca he made the last choice of the evening, with a sudden shot, surprising everyone and taking advantage of the general confusion, he immediately returned to the locker room, chased by the general secretary Ienca (video above).

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS