Genoa – Stefano Sensi’s Sampdoria season is over. The midfielder on Tuesday in training accused a discomfort in an adductor and the sensations are negative: the season is over, also considering that there are now only three days left.

Certainly one more problem for Giampaolo who has to deal with one tends to be restricted and with the plantar fasciitis that is conditioning Ekdal for weeks now.

Saturday 7 May in Rome against Lazio (20.45) the Sampdoria coach will find at least Rinconupon returning after observing a day of disqualification.

The future of Sensi

For Sensi the season finale that he would not have wanted, after having celebrated and celebrated, even on social media, the victory in the derby. Muscle injuries unfortunately influenced the last period of his career and also cost him the possible call-up for the European Championship.

The relationship with Sampdoria, a dry loan, will end on June 30then the midfielder will return to Inter. The rumors bouncing from Milan say that the Nerazzurri will put him on the marketwith a price of around 12 million.

A figure obviously out of reach for the current Sampdoria. So far Sensi has 11 appearances for the Sampdoria shirt and a goal, scored against Sassuolo in what remains his most brilliant performance with Sampdoria.

