Sampdoria has formalized the arrivals of Spanish striker born in 2003 Estanis Pedrola and defender born in 2003 Daniele Ghilardi from Hellas Verona, both on loan with an obligation to buy. The membership card of Philip Stankovic: pending the press release from the Sampdoria club, it can already be said that the goalkeeper born in 2002, taken on loan from Inter, is a Sampdoria player.

Pedrola, who chose the number 11, spoke to the Blucerchiati’s official channels: «I’m very happy to have arrived at a great club, with an important history. I remember the two finals against Barcelona. I am aware of the responsibility of getting here, but I am ready. I really want to take the field and give my best to help the team get back to where it deserves to be. I arrive with a great desire to learn and grow: I can’t wait to connect with the fans and do great things for Sampdoria.”

«Since I was a child – continues the Spaniard – I have always been inspired by Neymar who played in the Boat, where I grew up, but I have different characteristics from his: I like to run, change pace, go to the back and cross for my teammates or cut towards the center to try the winning shot. I arrive with a great desire to learn and grow: I can’t wait to connect with the fans and do great things for Sampdoria.”