Genoa – There are also two blucerchiati among the 26 players called up for the Under 21 by the new head coach Carmine Nunziata: the defender Daniel Ghilardi and the midfielder Simon Panada. The two have been called up for the two matches valid for the Under 21 European Championship qualifiers against Latvia (Friday 8 September in Jurmala, 4.00 pm Italian time, 5.00 pm local time) and against Turkey (Tuesday 12 in Sakarya, at 6.30 pm Italian time, 19.30 in Turkey). The Spezia striker is also on the list, Francis Pio Espositobrother of Sampdoria player Sebastiano.

Marco Delle Monacheon the other hand, was called up by coach Bernardo Corradi in the Under 19 national team. After his brace on his debut in the test against Albania U19, Delle Monache is among the Azzurrini who will face Northern Ireland in a friendly match in Prato on 7 September and the Netherlands on the 11th.